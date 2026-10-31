Distorians cannot erase profound respect, admiration Indira Gandhi had for Vallabhbhai Patel: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday shared a rare 1947 photograph showing young Indira Gandhi greeting then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying that "distorians" cannot erase the profound respect and admiration she had for the Congress stalwart.

Ramesh hailed Patel and Indira Gandhi on their death anniversary, saying both shaped sub-continental geography and history.

"Two Indians, both indomitable and resolute. Both shaped sub-continental geography and history," he said on X.

"Today, we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of a key architect of India's freedom and who made India's unity a living reality. He was also to inspire the White Revolution that came decades later," Ramesh said of Patel.

Today, we also mark the 42nd death anniversary of a most courageous and consequential personality who made a free India strong as a nuclear and space power and catalysed the Green Revolution during her lifetime, he said of Indira Gandhi.