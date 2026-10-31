Distorians cannot erase profound respect, admiration Indira Gandhi had for Vallabhbhai Patel: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday shared a rare 1947 photograph showing young Indira Gandhi greeting then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying that "distorians" cannot erase the profound respect and admiration she had for the Congress stalwart.
Ramesh hailed Patel and Indira Gandhi on their death anniversary, saying both shaped sub-continental geography and history.
"Two Indians, both indomitable and resolute. Both shaped sub-continental geography and history," he said on X.
"Today, we celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of a key architect of India's freedom and who made India's unity a living reality. He was also to inspire the White Revolution that came decades later," Ramesh said of Patel.
Today, we also mark the 42nd death anniversary of a most courageous and consequential personality who made a free India strong as a nuclear and space power and catalysed the Green Revolution during her lifetime, he said of Indira Gandhi.
Sharing the picture in which Indira Gandhi is seen greeting Patel as then PM Jawaharlal Nehru looks on, Ramesh said the picture was taken in early November 1947 in New Delhi during a function hosted by the prime minister for delegates to the Asian Regional Conference of the International Labour Organisation.
The picture shows a 30-year old Indira Gandhi greeting the 72-year-old deputy prime minister, he said.
"Distorians cannot erase the profound respect and admiration that Indira Gandhi had for Sardar Patel and she spoke from her heart on the occasion of his birth centenary. And Sardar Patel's was the only statue of a living person that Nehru himself unveiled in Godhra on February 13, 1949," Ramesh said.
Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He passed away on December 15, 1950.
Following India's independence in 1947, Patel became the country's first home minister and was credited with the integration of over 560 princely states into the Indian Union.
Indira Gandhi, India's first and only woman prime minister, was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984. She was born on November 19, 1917.
(With inputs from PTI)