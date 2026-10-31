Eight trekkers, including seven from Bengal, stranded after avalanche on Uttarakhand's Kedartal route

DEHRADUN: Eight people, including seven trekkers from West Bengal and a local guide, were stranded on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi district after an avalanche blocked the route beyond Bhoj Kharak. The district administration has launched a rescue operation. Three porters and a cook have been found safe near Kachchi Dhang, officials said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Forest Department and trekking agency are trying to reach those stranded. Snowfall, poor weather and glacier conditions have hampered the operation.

According to the district administration, a 13-member group comprising seven trekkers and six support staff set out from Gangotri on October 27. One cook returned to Gangotri on Thursday, while the rest of the group was expected to return the same day. However, heavy snowfall and worsening weather blocked the route, leaving the group unable to return.

The trekking agency contacted the group by phone on Friday. The trekkers said they were safe near Kachchi Dhang and sought assistance. Acting on the directions of District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the administration launched a coordinated rescue operation.

A team of porters and guides deployed by the trekking agency on Friday cleared part of the route and advanced about six kilometres, officials said.