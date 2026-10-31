Five killed, including Nepali laborers as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

CHANDIGARH: Five people, including a man and his mother and three Nepalese women laborers were killed and another injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge here today.

The accident took place near Panu Nallah in the Daroti area when the man was taking his mother and some labourers for work in his farm.

The deceased have been identified as Kushal, son of Pramod, and his mother Kalpana Devi, wife of Pramod, both residents of Daroti village. The three other victims were identified as Nirmala, wife of Pawan; Meena, wife of Prem; and Roshni, daughter of Prem, all Nepali nationals.

According to preliminary information, the mother and son were taking the Nepali labourers to a village in their car for grass-cutting work when the vehicle suddenly went off the road and plunged down the hillside. The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked.