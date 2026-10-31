Guwahati Diary | Tinsukia's biggest pvt investment in 15 years

Mela showcases India’s handloom heritage

India’s rich and diverse heritage of traditional handicrafts and handloom products was showcased at the Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 held in Guwahati from October 21-28, providing artisans with a platform to market their products and expand their reach. Altogether 75 artisans participated in the event, exhibiting around 40 varieties of handloom and handicraft products. The exhibits reflected India’s diverse artistic traditions, indigenous craftsmanship and regional heritage.The main purpose of the initiative was to provide a platform to artisans belonging to Scheduled Castes and OBCs, enabling them to sell their products and increase their income.