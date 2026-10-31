Guwahati Diary | Tinsukia's biggest pvt investment in 15 years

An insurgency-affected Assam district has got the biggest private investment in 15 years. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated a green autoclaved aerated concrete block manufacturing unit, established by Lightbricks Private Limited, at Hapjan. “From bullets to bricks. Tinsukia, once the epicentre of Assam’s insurgency, now gets its biggest private investment in 15 years: a green brick plant that turns Brahmaputra silt into building blocks that can replace about 10 crore red bricks a year,” Sarma posted on X. Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said Tinsukia’s journey reflected the changing aspirations of Assam.
Mela showcases India’s handloom heritage
India’s rich and diverse heritage of traditional handicrafts and handloom products was showcased at the Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 held in Guwahati from October 21-28, providing artisans with a platform to market their products and expand their reach. Altogether 75 artisans participated in the event, exhibiting around 40 varieties of handloom and handicraft products. The exhibits reflected India’s diverse artistic traditions, indigenous craftsmanship and regional heritage.The main purpose of the initiative was to provide a platform to artisans belonging to Scheduled Castes and OBCs, enabling them to sell their products and increase their income.
IIT-Guwahati, Tata Electronics sign MoU
IIT Guwahati has signed an MoU with the Tata Electronics Private Limited to strengthen semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging education, skill development and research in India. The collaboration facilitates the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on the IIT Guwahati campus, with a focus on developing industry-ready talent and advancing research in semiconductor packaging technologies. “With an aim to address the growing need for skilled workforce in the semiconductor industry, this collaboration will develop educational and training programmes aligned with industry requirements,” the institute said.
Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com