IMD predicts warmer and drier November across India, weaker North-east monsoon

NEW DELHI: In its monthly forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that November will be relatively warmer and drier in most parts of the country, particularly in the Southern Peninsula. Additionally, the Northeast monsoon is expected to be weaker, resulting in below-normal rainfall in this region.

In another cyclonic development, a fresh cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, and if it continues to persist, it will be named 'Morasu.' This storm is anticipated to impact the coast of Andhra Pradesh from November 2 until the early morning of November 3.

Furthermore, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of India, except for certain areas in central, northwest, east, and Northeast India, where normal to above-normal rainfall is expected during November 2026.

The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall for the country in November, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is approximately 29.7 mm, with the IMD predicting rainfall to be below 77% of the LPA.

The Northeast monsoon, currently active over the Southern Peninsula, is also likely to be below normal (less than 77% of LPA). The LPA of rainfall over South Peninsular India in November, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 118.7 mm.

The Southern Peninsula comprises five meteorological subdivisions: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikkal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka.

This reduced rainfall is attributed to the strengthening of El Niño conditions, which are expected to persist through November, leading to less rainfall in winter.