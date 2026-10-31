INDIA bloc raises six charges against CEC Gyanesh Kumar; Opposition seeks his removal, trial for treason

It further alleged that Kumar had "willingly broken the rule of law by allowing them to access voter rolls, to delete and add voters at will and manipulate the outcome of the elections".

"He is guilty of operationalising a premeditated attack on the electoral process that is the very foundation of India's democracy. This is a criminal act and an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India," the resolution said.

The Opposition also accused Kumar of being directly responsible for what it described as a manipulated, truncated and destructive SIR of electoral rolls. It alleged that the exercise had resulted in the intentional deletion of 13.2 crore voters, depriving them of their constitutional right to vote.

"He has ensured the intentional deletion of 13.2 crore voters, depriving them of the fundamental right to vote guaranteed to them by the Constitution of India, in a manner that is partisan, opaque and flagrantly violative of natural justice.

"This is a criminal act and an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India," the resolution read.

The third charge concerned alleged changes to Form 6 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The INDIA bloc accused the CEC of amending the form without parliamentary oversight or knowledge, claiming that the changes were intended to prevent the enrolment of first-time voters.

It described the alleged move as a "criminal conspiracy to prevent the enrollment of first-time voters and stealing from them the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Constitution, effectively negating their rights as citizens of India".

"This is an act of treason against the nation and the Constitution of India," the resolution said.