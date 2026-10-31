India's poverty decline among fastest globally, says new World Bank report

NEW DELHI: India has recorded one of the fastest declines in poverty globally with the share of its population living below poverty line falling from 57.7% in 2011 to 16.1% in 2023, a World Bank report said.

The report titled India Poverty and Equity Brief: October 2026, released on Friday, said India lifted 496 million people out of poverty during this period. It, however, flagged wage disparities, noting that median earnings among the top 10% of workers were 13 times that of the bottom 10% in 2023.

According to the report, India made remarkable progress in reducing poverty across monetary and non-monetary dimensions.

Extreme poverty, measured against the $3-a-day threshold, also fell sharply from 27.1% to 2.6%, it noted.

The World Bank expects poverty (measured against the $4.20-a-day threshold) to decline further—from 14.2% in 2026 to 12.1% by 2028. The improvement is expected to be driven by strong consumption growth, rising employment, particularly among women, and expanded social transfers, including food subsidies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government’s sustained policy efforts were yielding tangible results, strengthening the foundations for inclusive growth and greater economic opportunities. “This is the reason why NDA government wins people’s trust and mandate of our citizens,” she said.

Note of caution

The World Bank report also cautioned that as poverty declines, it becomes increasingly concentrated among households with lower levels of education, fewer assets and limited access to stable employment