J&K cabinet reshuffle sparks dissent in NC; disgruntled MLAs hold closed-door meeting

SRINAGAR: The first cabinet reshuffle of the Omar Abdullah government has triggered dissent within the ruling National Conference (NC), with at least 20 party MLAs and a few independent legislators supporting the government holding a closed-door meeting to discuss their next course of action.

Sources said the meeting was held at the Srinagar residence of NC MLA Qaiser Jamsheed Lone on Friday.

"About 20 NC MLAs and a few independent legislators supporting the government attended the closed-door meeting, which discussed the recent cabinet reshuffle and expressed concerns over the exclusion of several senior party leaders from the Council of Ministers," they said.

NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, who is unhappy with the reshuffle, confirmed the meeting while speaking to TNIE. However, he played down its political significance, saying the legislators had been invited by Lone for a meal.