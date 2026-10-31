Joshimath helicopter crash: Teams begin difficult operation to retrieve bodies of six victims

Teams deployed to recover the bodies of six people killed in a helicopter crash near Joshimath in Uttarakhand reached the wreckage site on Saturday, with a multi-agency operation underway to bring the remains to the nearest motorable road from the remote, mountainous terrain.

The teams trekked along difficult mountain paths from the direction of Pandukeshwar to reach the crash site in Chai village, where the bodies of the pilot and five pilgrims from Karnataka were found on Friday.

However, the high-altitude location and difficult terrain have made the recovery operation challenging. Officials said it could take several hours to transport the bodies to the nearest road, with alternative trekking routes from nearby high-altitude villages also being explored.

The Chamoli district administration said the operation began early on Saturday and was being carried out in coordination with all relevant rescue agencies. Authorities expect the bodies to reach Joshimath by Saturday evening, subject to terrain and weather conditions.

Personnel involved in the operation are also being advised to exercise caution amid adverse weather and the presence of wild animals in the area. The operation had been suspended on Friday due to darkness, the presence of wild bears and other animals, and the difficult terrain.