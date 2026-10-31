Meitei groups hold rally in Imphal, seek Manipur CM's resignation, abrogation of truce pact with militants

An umbrella body of Meitei groups held a massive rally in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Saturday, demanding Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's resignation over continued violence, protection of indigenous people and withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups.
The march came days after militants ambushed 14 Meitei men and killed three of them, sparking protests in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023.
Thousands of people started their march from Tiddim Ground towards THAU ground in Imphal West district as part of the rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Naga apex body -- United Naga Council -- endorsed the rally.
Naga organisations have also demanded SoO termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.
Police put up barricades at Keisampat junction, just a few hundred metres from the Lok Bhavan, Chief Minister's Office and the BJP state office, and prevented the rally from moving ahead.
Participants of the rally held up posters and placards that read "save Manipur", with demands such as "we want peace and justice" and "abrogate SoO pact".
"We seek the resignation of the present government for its failure to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people of the state. This is a historic rally. People are raising their voice against policies and programmes which are against the indigenous people," said COCOMI convenor Y Dhiren.
A protester said, "After three-and-a-half years of crisis in Manipur, Naga tribes, Meiteis and the native people are coming together to raise their voice against the government for their policies against the indigenous people of the state. We have endured enough pain, loss of lives and property."
"We must fight illegal immigrants and narco-terrorism, and secure our future," he said.
Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.
Naga civil bodies held a public rally in Chandel district, demanding Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen's resignation and the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.
For the first time since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023, security forces have taken control of a camp meant to house Kuki-Zo militants under the nearly two-decade-old truce and plan to audit all 14 such camps across the state.
This rare takeover followed the discovery that only one of the 159 registered cadres was present at the camp, raising questions about compliance with the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which expired on September 4 without renewal.
The discrepancy raises questions about compliance with one of the central conditions of the SoO agreement that militants covered by it must remain in designated camps and refrain from violence.
The agreement, formally signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and Kuki-Zo militant groups in August 2008, was intended to suspend hostilities and create conditions for a negotiated political settlement while keeping armed cadres confined to designated camps.
Its origins date back to 2005, when the Indian Army reached an understanding with Kuki militant groups to suspend operations against each other. The pact covers Kuki-Zo militant groups under two umbrella organisations - the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF).
Under its ground rules, cadres are required to refrain from violence, remain in designated camps and keep their weapons under prescribed security arrangements.
The arrangement has been central to the Centre's efforts to address Kuki-Zo insurgency through negotiations, but its continuation has become increasingly contentious since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.
In February 2024, the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution seeking abrogation of the agreement. Naga organisations have also demanded its termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.
(With inputs from PTI)