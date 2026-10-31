Meitei groups hold rally in Imphal, seek Manipur CM's resignation, abrogation of truce pact with militants

An umbrella body of Meitei groups held a massive rally in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Saturday, demanding Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's resignation over continued violence, protection of indigenous people and withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups.

The march came days after militants ambushed 14 Meitei men and killed three of them, sparking protests in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023.

Thousands of people started their march from Tiddim Ground towards THAU ground in Imphal West district as part of the rally organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI). Naga apex body -- United Naga Council -- endorsed the rally.

Naga organisations have also demanded SoO termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.

Police put up barricades at Keisampat junction, just a few hundred metres from the Lok Bhavan, Chief Minister's Office and the BJP state office, and prevented the rally from moving ahead.

Participants of the rally held up posters and placards that read "save Manipur", with demands such as "we want peace and justice" and "abrogate SoO pact".

"We seek the resignation of the present government for its failure to protect the lives and properties of the indigenous people of the state. This is a historic rally. People are raising their voice against policies and programmes which are against the indigenous people," said COCOMI convenor Y Dhiren.

A protester said, "After three-and-a-half years of crisis in Manipur, Naga tribes, Meiteis and the native people are coming together to raise their voice against the government for their policies against the indigenous people of the state. We have endured enough pain, loss of lives and property."

"We must fight illegal immigrants and narco-terrorism, and secure our future," he said.