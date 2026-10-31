MHA announces 2026 ‘Dakshata Padak’ for 490 security personnel, CRPF bags maximum

NEW DELHI: A total of 490 police personnel from states, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) have been selected for the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak 2026 for their outstanding contributions to policing, security, investigation and forensic science, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Saturday.

Of the total awardees, 358 personnel have been recognised for their contributions to special operations conducted during 2024 and 2026, while 123 have been honoured for excellence in investigation and nine for their work in forensic science.

Among those recognised for special operations, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) accounts for the highest number of awardees at 114, followed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) with 56. Punjab Police has 37 awardees, Delhi Police 36, Jharkhand Police 28, Telangana Police 21, Assam Police 19 and Uttar Pradesh Police 18.

The list also includes 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh Police, seven from Maharashtra Police, six from Haryana Police and one from Assam Rifles.

Instituted by the MHA through a notification issued on February 1, 2024, the medal seeks to recognise professional excellence, encourage high standards of service and boost the morale of personnel working in policing and allied fields.

The award is open to personnel serving in police forces, security organisations, intelligence wings, special branches, CAPFs, CPOs, the National Security Guard (NSG), Assam Rifles and forensic science establishments.

It recognises outstanding performance in special operations, excellence in investigation, exceptional professional service, daring intelligence work and meritorious contributions by serving government scientists in forensic science.

The medal is announced annually on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, whose role in the country’s unity and integration remains historic.

The initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is aimed at promoting professionalism and strengthening the morale of personnel serving in the country's policing, security, intelligence and forensic science sectors.