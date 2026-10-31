Panchayati Raj Ministry signs MoU with CESL; aims to set up EV charging stations across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power. This partnership aims to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations on Panchayat land throughout the country.
The MoU was signed in Delhi on October 30, in the presence of the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Dr. Vineet Joshi. The agreement was exchanged by Mukta Shekhar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, Director of CESL.
This MoU represents an innovative convergence of rural local governance, green mobility, and sustainable revenue generation. The collaboration will create new opportunities for Own Sources of Revenue (OSR) for Gram, Block, and District Panchayats across States and Union Territories.
It aims to extend clean mobility infrastructure beyond urban areas, identifying suitable locations along State and National Highways, as well as within Panchayat premises, to accommodate two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and medium to heavy-duty vehicles.
During his address, Minister Singh encouraged Panchayats to generate their own revenue to supplement Central grants. The Ministry will coordinate with State Panchayati Raj Departments to identify and monitor appropriate sites. Meanwhile, CESL will handle site assessments, demand aggregation, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the stations.
This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to empower Panchayats through the enhancement of OSR generation, including the recently introduced Model Panchayat Tax, Rates, and Fees Rules (Model OSR Rules).
This framework aims for transparent, accountable, and locally driven revenue mobilization. The use of Panchayat land as productive community assets will generate recurring income for civic services, infrastructure, and community welfare. Additionally, it will improve access to EV services and help mitigate carbon emissions in rural areas.
Through this collaboration, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and CESL will explore how public assets at the Panchayat level can expand access to electric mobility infrastructure while contributing to broader objectives of clean and green villages, sustainable local development, and financially stronger Panchayats.