Panchayati Raj Ministry signs MoU with CESL; aims to set up EV charging stations across India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power. This partnership aims to establish electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery swapping stations on Panchayat land throughout the country.

The MoU was signed in Delhi on October 30, in the presence of the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Dr. Vineet Joshi. The agreement was exchanged by Mukta Shekhar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, Director of CESL.

This MoU represents an innovative convergence of rural local governance, green mobility, and sustainable revenue generation. The collaboration will create new opportunities for Own Sources of Revenue (OSR) for Gram, Block, and District Panchayats across States and Union Territories.

It aims to extend clean mobility infrastructure beyond urban areas, identifying suitable locations along State and National Highways, as well as within Panchayat premises, to accommodate two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and medium to heavy-duty vehicles.