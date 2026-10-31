Pilots call for better weather systems, second pilot for Char Dham helicopter flights

NEW DELHI: Helicopter pilots and aviation experts have called for better technology, live weather updates, Doppler radar systems and a second pilot in helicopters operating in the Char Dham region to prevent accidents such as Friday’s crash in Uttarakhand that killed six people.

Nearly 90% of helicopter pilots are former Armed Forces personnel. A senior pilot, speaking on behalf of several pilots, told TNIE, “Weather conditions such as that prevalent in these peak regions can change very fast. It is crucial to deploy technology and have live weather satellite feeds inside the cockpit so that the pilot can keep track of the skies and take a call on flying. In this specific instance, it looks like the pilot has attempted to avoid a cloud and has taken a turn and hit a hill in the process.”

He said three helicopters had taken off before the crash without incident because weather conditions were better.

The pilot said a second pilot was also necessary, as crucial decisions were currently left to one person and depended largely on his vision and judgement.

He suggested considering all-weather systems such as the Helicopter Synthetic Visual system, which can operate round the clock. “All these aspects involve more expenditure from the helicopter operators and hence there is reluctance to incorporate them,” he said.

He also called for installing Doppler radar systems at all hill destinations to forecast cloud bands and help pilots decide whether to fly. Air Traffic Control centres should also be set up at every pilgrim point in the Char Dham region, he said.