PM Modi accuses Opposition of obstructing development, warns against ‘intellectual Naxalism’

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Opposition of abandoning its constitutional role and becoming an “obstructionist force” against development. Speaking at the National Unity Day celebrations in Ekta Nagar, he also warned against “intellectual Naxalism” and called for protecting national unity.

Marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Modi administered the unity pledge ahead of the Rashtriya Ekta Parade. He said the Opposition had changed from “Virodh Paksh” (opposition) to “Avrodh Paksh” (obstruction). While questioning government policies was its responsibility, he said deliberately stalling development and creating divisions could not be justified as democratic dissent.

“It is our misfortune that the opposition in this country has forgotten its duty,” Modi said, alleging that political frustration had made obstructionism central to its politics.

He accused unnamed forces of undermining the Constitution and trying to trigger conflicts among communities. Referring to alleged meetings abroad and support from “anti-India forces”, he asked who was echoing the language of the country’s enemies. He did not name anyone or provide details of the alleged links.

Modi called for vigilance against attempts to damage India’s image through social media. While Naxalism had been eradicated across the country, he said, “ideological Naxalism” remained a threat. His warning against “dimagi Naxals” extended the government’s security concerns beyond armed insurgency to ideological challenges.

“No matter how dire the circumstances may become, we must not allow the great endeavour of national unity to be halted,” he said, recalling Patel’s role in integrating more than 550 princely states after Independence.