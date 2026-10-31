Punjab: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De suspends drafting committee amid rifts ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections fissures have appeared in the new political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, as days after the five-member Principal Drafting Committee of ADW objected to the dissolution of the party’s organisational structure, the party leadership suspended the committee members for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. But the committee rejects dissolution of 23 district units, alleges external interference in party affairs.

A letter issued by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that the following members have been suspended from the party’s primary membership and other responsibilities: Avtar Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli.

It has refused to accept or acknowledge the suspension and opposed the decision to dissolve the organisational structure, terming the move by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta arbitrary and taken without its consent.

The Principal Drafting Committee of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has rejected the dissolution of the party's organisational structure across 23 districts of Punjab, alleging that the decision was taken unilaterally and in violation of organisational principles.

The committee has also raised concerns over alleged government interference in party affairs, lack of internal democracy and the erosion of its Panthic agenda.