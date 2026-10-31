Punjab: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De suspends drafting committee amid rifts ahead of 2027 polls

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections fissures have appeared in the new political outfit Akali Dal Waris Punjab De led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, as days after the five-member Principal Drafting Committee of ADW objected to the dissolution of the party’s organisational structure, the party leadership suspended the committee members for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities. But the committee rejects dissolution of 23 district units, alleges external interference in party affairs.
A letter issued by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that the following members have been suspended from the party’s primary membership and other responsibilities: Avtar Singh Sekho, Gurdeep Singh Bandal, Jagdeep Singh Kansala, Krishan Singh Rupana and Jaswinder Singh Droli.
It has refused to accept or acknowledge the suspension and opposed the decision to dissolve the organisational structure, terming the move by joint office secretary Jatinder Singh Mehta arbitrary and taken without its consent.
The Principal Drafting Committee of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has rejected the dissolution of the party's organisational structure across 23 districts of Punjab, alleging that the decision was taken unilaterally and in violation of organisational principles.
The committee has also raised concerns over alleged government interference in party affairs, lack of internal democracy and the erosion of its Panthic agenda.
Addressing a press conference here today, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, representing the Principal Drafting Committee, said the party was founded on the ideals of Panthic identity, Miri-Piri, political autonomy and Sikh self-respect, but its functioning had raised serious questions about its commitment to these principles.
He said a majority of district presidents had repeatedly brought concerns regarding alleged interference by government functionaries, appointments to organisational positions and ticket distribution to the notice of Working President Bapu Tarsem Singh.
On October 20, they submitted a six-page representation, supported by facts and evidence, seeking an impartial inquiry into the matter and steps to protect the party from external influence.
Following this, the Principal Drafting Committee was constituted after a meeting at Fatehgarh Sahib and an Ardas at Gurdwara Sri Jyoti Saroop Sahib. The committee subsequently held a nearly five-hour meeting with Bapu Tarsem Singh, members of the Panj Pradhani leadership and district presidents, during which it presented its concerns and supporting evidence.
According to Bhandal, the Working President sought three days to examine the allegations and assured appropriate action. However, within 24 hours, the organisational structure of all 23 districts was dissolved and the primary membership of five committee members was terminated.
Rejecting the move, the committee maintained that the dissolution was unconstitutional and asserted that no individual office-bearer had the authority to take such a decision. It also announced that the resignation submitted by S. Tejinder Singh Dhillon had been rejected after considering his grievances and that he should continue discharging his assigned responsibilities.
Bhandal said AD-WPD was the property of neither an individual nor a family or government establishment, but an organisation belonging to the Panth and the people of Punjab. He credited district presidents and their teams with playing a significant role in strengthening the party and securing the election of Bhai Amritpal Singh Khalsa to Parliament.
The committee appealed to Sikh organisations, Panthic supporters and the Sangat in India and abroad to come forward to protect the party's founding ideals. It clarified that its struggle was not against any individual but for Panthic principles, organisational transparency, internal democracy and the party's independence.