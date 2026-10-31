RSS cautions against anti-national elements infiltrating public demonstrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is open to debating national issues but people must remain vigilant against anti-national forces infiltrating and misusing public protests, a senior Sangh leader said on Saturday, reported PTI.
Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other functionaries were willing to engage in dialogue on the organisation's views on nationalism, Hindutva and other issues, adding that such debates had been underway for more than a century.
Ambekar was speaking to the media ahead of the RSS' annual meeting, scheduled to begin in Indore on November 2.
According to the PTI report, when he was asked whether the RSS was late in reaching out to younger people, particularly following the recent Gen Z protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Ambekar said it was wrong to assume that the organisation either supported or opposed those raising questions about issues concerning the country.
"If someone in the country raises their voice on an issue, why do you consider the Sangh to be either for or against it? That is a wrong way of thinking. If someone raises a question concerning the country, that is fine. They have the right to do so," he said.
However, Ambekar called for vigilance to ensure that protests served the country's interests and were not exploited by forces opposed to them.
“As the Sarsanghchalak (Mohan Bhagwat) also said in his address at the (RSS) Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, everyone must ensure that any protests taking place in the country are in the country's interest and aimed at taking it forward. Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant to ensure that forces opposed to the country's interests do not infiltrate protests and misuse them,” he said PTI reported.
Ambekar said the RSS remained attentive to the issue and would continue to monitor it.
He also said the organisation was not opposed to emerging mass communication platforms or technology, but stressed the need for responsible use.
"The Sangh does not oppose any mass communication medium or its new technology, but as human beings, we certainly need to think about how we use these platforms. The Sangh will continue to work towards creating awareness in society on this issue," he said.
Claiming that youth participation in RSS activities was growing, Ambekar said around two lakh people had attended the organisation's introductory training camps in the previous year. The Sangh, he added, continued to engage young people through various programmes.
On the University Grants Commission's (UGC) controversial regulations, Ambekar said the RSS had already described the circular as "imbalanced". The government and the UGC had taken note of the concerns raised, while the court had stayed the regulations, he said, adding that the matter was now before the judiciary.
"Our position is that whatever happens next on this issue should be balanced, and the government must ensure this," he said.
Ambekar said a single circular should not disrupt social harmony and called for society to remain united.
The Centre notified the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, in January, requiring all higher education institutions to set up 'Equity Committees' to examine complaints of discrimination and promote equality. The committees are required to include members from the OBC, SC and ST communities, persons with disabilities and women.
Asked whether the RSS, which runs more than one lakh daily shakhas across the country, was considering registering itself, Ambekar said there was no such proposal at present. He said more than 13,000 new shakhas had been started over the past year.
Ambekar said 408 functionaries, including Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, would attend the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, scheduled to begin in Indore on November 2.
The three-day meeting would discuss several issues, including proposed changes to the organisation's structure, he said.
The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal is the RSS' principal organisational body. According to Sangh functionaries, the meeting is expected to review programmes marking the organisation's centenary year and discuss content for new communication platforms, foreign interference in the country, the global situation and substance abuse.
(With inputs from PTI)