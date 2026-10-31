RSS cautions against anti-national elements infiltrating public demonstrations

However, Ambekar called for vigilance to ensure that protests served the country's interests and were not exploited by forces opposed to them.

“As the Sarsanghchalak (Mohan Bhagwat) also said in his address at the (RSS) Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, everyone must ensure that any protests taking place in the country are in the country's interest and aimed at taking it forward. Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant to ensure that forces opposed to the country's interests do not infiltrate protests and misuse them,” he said PTI reported.

Ambekar said the RSS remained attentive to the issue and would continue to monitor it.

He also said the organisation was not opposed to emerging mass communication platforms or technology, but stressed the need for responsible use.

"The Sangh does not oppose any mass communication medium or its new technology, but as human beings, we certainly need to think about how we use these platforms. The Sangh will continue to work towards creating awareness in society on this issue," he said.

Claiming that youth participation in RSS activities was growing, Ambekar said around two lakh people had attended the organisation's introductory training camps in the previous year. The Sangh, he added, continued to engage young people through various programmes.

On the University Grants Commission's (UGC) controversial regulations, Ambekar said the RSS had already described the circular as "imbalanced". The government and the UGC had taken note of the concerns raised, while the court had stayed the regulations, he said, adding that the matter was now before the judiciary.

"Our position is that whatever happens next on this issue should be balanced, and the government must ensure this," he said.

Ambekar said a single circular should not disrupt social harmony and called for society to remain united.