Student-teachers must make 5-8 non-literates literate under new ULLAS guidelines

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry has issued fresh guidelines requiring student-teachers at Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) across the country to help between five and eight non-literates become literate, depending on the duration of their courses. They will receive grades only after the learners they teach clear a mandatory examination and are officially certified as literate.

The New Indian Express accessed the 32-page document prepared by the Ministry of School Education and Literacy, titled ‘Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions under ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram’.

India has 15,509 recognised TEIs offering a total of 17,84,326 seats. These institutions come under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The guidelines aim to ensure the mandatory involvement of student-teachers enrolled in all NCTE-recognised teacher education programmes as voluntary teachers (VTs).

The courses include the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), D.El.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.Ed, M.Ed and M.P.Ed.

“It shall be mandatory for each student-teacher to teach at least 5-8 learners, course wise, and ensure their appearance in Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) and make them certified Literate under ULLAS,” the document states.