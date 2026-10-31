Uttarakhand HC clears way for premature release of Madhumita Shukla murder convict

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has cleared the way for the premature release of Santosh Kumar Rai, one of the shooters convicted in the 2003 murder of poet Madhumita Shukla.

The court’s Friday order also covers two other prisoners serving life sentences. Rai’s release will follow the state government’s approval, the governor’s assent and completion of the prescribed formalities, officials said.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife, Madhumani, who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case, were released in August 2023.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddharth Sah heard a suo motu petition along with pleas filed by prisoners seeking premature release under the state’s remission policy. The court issued directions based on a revised list submitted by the state government. The release process will be completed once the relevant documents reach the prison authorities.