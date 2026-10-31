Vantara brings global wildlife experts to Jamnagar for conservation meet.

JAMNAGAR: Vantara hosted the Eurasian Regional Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EARAZA) Annual Conference 2026 from October 26 to 29, bringing together leaders, veterinarians, scientists and conservationists from 98 institutions across 30 countries, along with 29 zoological institutions from India.

Under the theme ‘Strengthening Global Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’, it is bringing shared knowledge into focus to support coordinated action across borders.

The inauguration featured a performance by three-time Grammy Award-winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, followed by the traditional lighting of the lamp by Svetlana Akulova, President, EARAZA; Prof Raman Sukumar, Indian Institute of Science; and Dr V Clement Ben, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority.

Welcoming delegates as host, Vivaan Karani, Chief Executive Officer of Vantara, announced that the ANTZ Software Platform would be offered free of charge to all EARAZA members for one year. ANTZ is a secure cloud platform for managing zoological institutions, with an Open Data Exchange that lets members share information.