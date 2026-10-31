Vice-President Radhakrishnan calls for coordinated governance to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

NEW DELHI: Vice-President of India Dr CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that good governance requires teamwork, coordination and a common purpose, emphasising the need for greater cooperation and a shared vision among different levels of administration to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the 72nd Annual General Body Meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) in New Delhi, he also said, in his capacity as the President of IIPA, that "as India progresses towards Viksit Bharat, the quality of our institutions will determine the quality of our development".

He called for citizen-centric governance, improved coordination across all levels of administration and a balanced approach to economic growth and environmental sustainability. He also urged the IIPA to prepare civil servants to meet emerging challenges as India works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Beginning his address by highlighting the significance of the occasion, which coincided with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Vice-President paid tribute to the Iron Man of India. He described Patel as the architect of India's political integration, who brought hundreds of princely states together to forge a united nation.

Observing that public administration was at a critical juncture, Dr Radhakrishnan said governance was increasingly expected to be faster, citizen-centric, technology-enabled, data-driven and outcome-oriented.

He emphasised that good governance should not be measured merely by economic growth, but also by its impact on people's happiness, living standards and overall well-being.

Highlighting India's progress in poverty reduction, the Vice-President noted that more than 25 crore people had been brought out of poverty over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He described this as a significant achievement, reflecting the impact of sustained efforts towards inclusive development and improved living standards.

He reiterated that the ultimate objective of governance must be to ensure that economic progress translates into dignity, security and better opportunities for every citizen.

Stressing the importance of administrative coordination, he said effective public administration required seamless cooperation between the Central Government, State Governments and district-level authorities. Meaningful governance outcomes could be achieved only when different tiers of administration worked together with a shared vision and common purpose, he added.

The Vice-President also called for the judicious utilisation of natural resources for public welfare while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Focusing on the changing role of civil services in achieving Viksit Bharat @ 2047, Dr Radhakrishnan observed that India's administrative structures had largely evolved during a period when the country was predominantly rural and agriculture remained the principal source of livelihood. However, with the country undergoing rapid transformation, he said administrative systems must also be reoriented to respond to emerging realities and changing developmental needs.

He urged the IIPA to take the lead in this endeavour and prepare the next generation of civil servants to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving nation.

He further said the IIPA had a significant responsibility to shoulder in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

During the meeting, Dr Radhakrishnan also conferred the Paul H. Appleby Award, the Dr Rajendra Prasad Award for Academic Excellence and the Best IIPA Branches Awards, recognising distinguished contributions to the Indian Institute of Public Administration and the field of public administration.