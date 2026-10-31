Voter ID cards, not Aadhaar, to access Panchayati Raj benefits now

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Rajiv Ranjan, alias Lalan Singh, on Friday announced that a new panchayati raj scheme will render Aadhaar-based payments and benefits outdated. He stated that biometric authentication, along with the voter identification card number or EPIC number, will now be the only valid method for receiving payments and benefits.

“Aadhaar is currently the basis for payments to beneficiaries, but it will no longer be considered the primary means of identification,” said Singh.

“Organisations that issue Aadhaar cards are available in every locality.” He further explained, “Going forward, the Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for identifying beneficiaries. Instead, beneficiaries will need to provide biometric authentication along with their EPIC (Voter ID Number). These will serve as their identification credentials, and payments will be made based on that information.”

Singh was speaking at a day-long national workshop on the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) for 2026-27, where he announced the new panchayat scheme in the national capital.

Recently, a prime minister-led Cabinet Committee approved a centrally sponsored scheme named the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana (PM VGSY), which replaces the existing Rashtriya Gram Swarajya Abhiyan. This new scheme aligns with Viksit Bharat 2047 and is set for implementation from 2026-27 to 2030-31, co-terminus with the Sixteenth Finance Commission period.