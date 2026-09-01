24-hour strike demanding NRC updation before Census paralyses normal life in Manipur

A 24-hour strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), demanding an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census, paralysed normal life in at least five valley districts of Manipur on Tuesday.

Businesses and educational institutions remained closed, public transport stayed off the roads and streets wore a deserted look in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts. Only a few private vehicles were seen on the roads.

At Yairipok in Thoubal district, supporters of the strike placed bamboo poles across roads to block traffic.

The Union government on Monday deferred the Census exercise in Manipur following demands from civil society organisations. State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had appealed to the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation to call off the strike.

The Census exercise was scheduled to begin in the state on September 1.

However, the JFD said in a late-night statement on Monday that it would continue with the strike, pointing out that there was no official order confirming the deferment of the Census.