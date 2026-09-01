Chandigarh Diary | Harsimrat steps back as Sukhbir returns

Himachal again borrows its way into debt

With liabilities already crossing `1L crore, the Himachal Pradesh government will be raising another loan of `700 crore through the RBI to meet its committed liabilities and development needs. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Finance on Saturday. The loan will be availed at an interest rate of 7.56% per annum for 13 years. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that it will help pay legacy loans inherited from the previous BJP government and fund development. Sukhu has highlighted the financial distress being faced by the state, particularly following the withdrawal of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre from the current FY.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com