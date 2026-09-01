Critical minerals for defence, clean energy and Artificial Intelligence

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has auctioned 65 mineral blocks with an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 4 lakh crore, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday, urging investors to participate actively in the auction process and leverage the state’s mineral potential.

Sai was speaking at a roadshow organised by the Union Ministry of Mines in Naya Raipur ahead of the eighth tranche of auctions for critical and strategic mineral blocks.

The latest tranche comprises 20 mineral blocks across seven states, including five blocks in Chhattisgarh. “Minerals like lithium, graphite and rare earth elements are crucial for batteries, energy storage, electronics, drones, defence equipment and advanced manufacturing,” Sai further said.

Chhattisgarh has considerable potential for critical minerals, including lithium, graphite, rare earth elements, tungsten, vanadium and gallium, senior officials said.

Lithium and rare earth elements have been identified in the Katghora and Bastar regions, while Balrampur has potential for graphite, vanadium and gallium, a government spokesperson said. Nickel and chromium have also been identified in other parts of the state. Over the past two and a half years, 40 exploration projects have been initiated, while more than 2,800 kilometres of geological surveys have been completed across the state.