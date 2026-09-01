Drought risk looms as monsoon rainfall dips

NEW DELHI: The forecast of the IMD for September for the southwest monsoon indicates that it will be drier and hotter than usual. This is likely to increase the chances of classifying the overall monsoon season’s rainfall as being in the drought category. The IMD has predicted that the withdrawal of the monsoon may be on time, specifically on September 17.

The IMD has said that overall rainfall across the country in September is likely to be below normal (less than 91 per cent of the long period average), with the standout exceptions likely to be some parts of eastern India and adjoining central India, including Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, east Madhya Pradesh and parts of Bihar.