Eight dead in Uttarakhand monsoon fury as land subsidence threatens homes in Rudraprayag

DEHRADUN: At least eight people have died in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours as relentless monsoon rain triggered landslides, house collapses and flash floods, while persistent land subsidence and soil erosion damaged homes, roads and farmland in Rudraprayag district, officials said on Tuesday.

Five people died in two rain-related incidents in Almora district, including two Nepali labourers who were buried after debris from a hillside brought down the wall of a tin shed in the Dhar Ki Tuni area. Earlier, three people were killed when mud and rubble crashed into a house at Vadyura village in Someshwar block.

“Continuous rain loosened a large mass of debris from the hillside, causing the tin shed to collapse. The two Nepali workers, who were asleep inside, were trapped and died,” District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said. District Magistrate Anshul Singh and rescue teams supervised the operation.

Hours of downpour also sent debris into houses and blocked dozens of roads in Almora, severely affecting traffic and daily life. Authorities said unstable slopes and continuing rain were complicating clearance and rescue work across the hill district.

In Dehradun district, swollen seasonal streams created flood-like conditions after intense showers. Water entered several homes in Herbertpur, Vikasnagar, forcing police and residents to launch a joint evacuation. Tractors were deployed to rescue people stranded in water as local drains and rivers rose suddenly.