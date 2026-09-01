‘Lights, Camera, INACTION’: Kharge takes aim at Modi over 7.8% GDP growth

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swpie at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he hailed the 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate. Kharge accused the government of using public relations to gloss over economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Kharge described the Prime Minister’s response as “Lights, Camera and INACTION” and said that while the government was highlighting macroeconomic indicators, the “Aam Aadmi” continued to struggle with what he termed the “three Us” — unprecedented unemployment, unbearable price rise and unbridled inequality.

Kharge alleged that unemployment remains at historically high levels, claiming that around 40% of young graduates are without jobs. He further cited figures that, as of July 2026, one in six Indians aged between 15 and 29 was unemployed.

The Congress president also targeted the government’s earlier promise of creating two crore jobs annually, saying the commitment had been “completely shattered.”

Kharge also criticised the government over the cost of essential commodities. He pointed to retail inflation and claimed that prices of everyday kitchen staples such as sugar, onions, tomatoes, pulses, cooking oil, rice and milk continue to put pressure on household budgets.

He also raised concerns over the cost of petrol, diesel and LPG, arguing that rising expenses were adding to the financial burden on ordinary families.

On economic inequality, Kharge alleged that the wealth gap in India had widened significantly. He claimed that the richest 1% of the population controls around 40% of the country’s wealth, while the bottom 50% accounts for only about 15%.

He attributed the disparity to government policies, accusing the Centre of promoting “crony capitalism” and facilitating what he described as a large-scale transfer of wealth from poorer sections to the wealthy.