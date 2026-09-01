Pick-up vehicle hits stationary truck in Haryana, six pilgrims killed

CHANDIGARH: Six pilgrims were killed, while 14 others sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the occupants of the pick-up vehicle were returning from Rajasthan after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple and other shrines in the state.

A police official said among the six deceased, three were women.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Palwal, while the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The victims hailed from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.