Punjab farmers launch protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border, press for MSP guarantee, debt waiver

CHANDIGARH: At a time when the AAP-led Punjab government is grappling with an agitation by employee unions, another major protest has started. Punjab farmers, under the banner of the umbrella organisation of all Kisan unions, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Tuesday started a seven-day pakka morcha farmers’ protest from September 1 to 7, camping on the road connecting Mohali with Chandigarh.

The farmers are demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), scrapping of the free trade agreement with the US and European countries, which the farmers are vehemently opposing, and a complete waiver of loans of both farmers and agricultural labourers.

While water is one of the biggest Punjab-specific issues in the charter of demands, the farmers want previous agreements concerning the sharing of Punjab’s river waters scrapped and have demanded that the Punjab Assembly convene a special session on the issue.

They also seek restoration of Punjab’s representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board. The issue has gained renewed political salience after changes concerning Punjab’s permanent representation in the BBMB.

The protest is significant because several of the demands are directed at the Centre, while others concern the Punjab government and the state’s long-standing dispute over water and its rights within the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).