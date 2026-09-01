Punjab to intensify anti-stubble burning campaign as 18.81 MT paddy straw expected this year

CHANDIGARH: With paddy sown across around 30 lakh hectares in Punjab this year, the state is expected to generate about 18.81 million tonnes of paddy straw. The state recorded a 53 per cent decline in stubble-burning incidents during the 2025 Kharif season, with 5,114 cases reported. Building on the decline, the Punjab government has decided to launch a multi-level information and awareness campaign to further curb paddy straw burning.

Chairing a meeting on the Paddy Straw Management Strategy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today called for a multi-level information and awareness campaign to further check paddy straw burning in the state, as Punjab’s sustained government-led efforts have already delivered an 86 per cent decline in such incidents from 2023 to 2025.

Directing officers to take the campaign deep into villages and blocks, Mann stressed that active participation of NGOs, social workers, Panchayats and farmers, backed by large-scale social media outreach and stronger ex-situ and in-situ paddy straw management, is essential to consolidate these gains and protect Punjab’s environment.

He stated that around 30 lakh hectares of paddy has been sown in Punjab this year, which is expected to generate 18.81 million tonnes of paddy straw. “Due to the strenuous efforts of the Punjab government, Punjab has witnessed an 86% reduction in stubble fire incidents from 2023 to 2025. The incidents have come down from 36,663 in 2023 to 10,909 in 2024 and further to 5,114 in 2025. We have to take this progress further and ensure that stubble burning incidents are reduced even more this year,” he said.

Calling for an intensified grassroots campaign, he stated, “A massive information and awareness campaign must be launched at the village and block levels to make farmers aware about the hazards of paddy straw burning. Every stakeholder must work together to motivate farmers to adopt sustainable alternatives to stubble burning.”

He said NGOs and social workers should be actively involved in the campaign to strengthen efforts to motivate farmers. “NGOs and social workers should be roped into motivating farmers. Machinery demonstrations, Nukkad Nataqs, meetings with Sarpanches, pledge-taking activities and other awareness programmes must be organised extensively so that the message reaches farmers at the grassroots level,” he said.