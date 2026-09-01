SC defers hearing on Lokpal’s plea in cash-for-query scam against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on two pleas filed by the Lokpal in the alleged cash-for-query scam against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the fact that the Centre, which was made a party to the petitions on July 24, was unrepresented during the hearing.

“The Union of India is unrepresented. One more opportunity is granted to the UOI to file the counter affidavit (reply), if required. The matter is adjourned,” the bench said.

On July 24, the bench had made the Ministry of Home Affairs a party to the pleas.

Prior to this, the top court had on March 13 stayed a part of the December 19, 2025 order of the Delhi High Court permitting the Lokpal to consider granting sanction to the CBI to file a charge sheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

It had issued notices to Moitra, the CBI and BJP MP and complainant Nishikant Dubey on the Lokpal's pleas against the high court's decision.

The Lokpal had challenged the high court's judgement that had held that separate sanctions for the filing of a charge sheet and initiating prosecution are not contemplated by the Lokpal and Lok Ayuktas Act, 2013.

On December 19 last year, the high court had set aside an order of the Lokpal granting sanction to the CBI to file a charge sheet against Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scam.

"The learned Lokpal is requested to accord its consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20 of the Lokpal Act, strictly in accordance with provisions thereof as construed hereinabove, within a period of one month from today," the high court had said in para 89 of that judgement.