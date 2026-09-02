100 new airports to come up across India over next 10 years: Aviation Minister Naidu

India will build 100 new airports over the next 10 years under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, with an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said.

He inaugurated India's third 'hub & spoke' operations from Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday.

"While there were 74 airports in 2014, today we can proudly say that India's map features 166 airports. Going from 74 to 166 set a record for the country. Over the last 12 years, we completed work on a new airport or a new terminal roughly every 40 days," Naidu said at the event.

"This 12-year journey was merely the beginning for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. We have expanded upon the revolutionary changes brought to the air travel sector by the 'UDAN' scheme over the past decade. Looking ahead, we plan to spend approximately Rs 30,000 crore over the next 10 years to build 100 new airports," he said.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year approved the launch and implementation of the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Modified UDAN - for a period of 10 years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36 with a total outlay of Rs 28,840 crore with the budgetary support of the Centre.

Naidu was here on Tuesday to inaugurate India's third 'hub & spoke' operations from Ahmedabad airport, aimed at connecting passengers seamlessly to international destinations. The strategy is meant to transform the country into a global aviation hub by providing seamless international connectivity to passengers from across the country through Indian hub airports.

The Union minister said civil aviation is the fastest-growing sector in the country, and the public demand is no longer just for a railway station or a train stop but for an airport in their own town.

"And this demand is not limited to major cities -- it comes from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, Himalayan regions, remote areas, and islands like Lakshadweep and Andaman. Everywhere, people are asking when an airport will be constructed in their area. This is the voice of modern India. We are listening to it, formulating policies accordingly, and moving forward," he said.