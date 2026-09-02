BJP plans nationwide 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' campaign to mark Modi's 25 years in public life

NEW DELHI: The BJP has decided to launch a nationwide programme featuring a slew of activities and public engagements to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life.

Christened 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' (Lamp of Blessings), the programme will begin on September 17 and cover beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government across the country.

The campaign, which has been given a catchy nomenclature aimed at generating public sentiment in favour of PM Modi, is intended to express gratitude to people who elected the BJP and enabled him to continue as the prime minister for a third consecutive term.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior functionary said: "A nationwide event marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the completion of 25 years of his service in public life. As part of this first of its kind attractively program,all beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's flagship schemes would be requested to express their gratitude by lighting a lamp at 7:00 PM on September 17 on their homes like the way they light the lamp during Diwali".

According to party sources, the BJP’s meticulously planned public outreach will involve all its organisational units and fronts, which will undertake intensive engagement with their respective target groups.

At 7pm on September 17, millions of diyas are expected to be lit in homes across the country as a gesture of blessings and solidarity with PM Modi for his 25 years of public service.

The campaign slogan is: “To the one who transformed lives,We offer our blessings”. Party leaders and workers will encourage beneficiaries to light lamps at the designated time.