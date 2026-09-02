Canada raises living-expense funds requirement for international students, adds pressure on Indians

CHANDIGARH: Indian students planning to study in Canadian educational institutions will now need to show more money for living expenses when submitting their applications. This leaves fewer options, especially for those from India who want to study or settle in the country.

Only 22,405 international students arrived during the first six months of this year, tracking well below the full-year target of 155,000 new international students. Thus, colleges in Ontario are suspending programmes, while universities and student groups are pushing Ottawa to issue more study permits.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a single student applying to study in any Canadian province or territory except Quebec must now show CAD 23,448 for one year of living expenses. This is up from the earlier CAD 22,895, which was applicable to study permit applications submitted between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, meaning the requirement for a single student has increased by CAD 553. Besides this amount, tuition fees and transportation costs will be separate.

Announcing the change, IRCC said it updates the financial requirements every year to keep pace with the cost of living and help protect international students from exploitation.

On September 1, IRCC held a Canadian Experience Class Express Entry draw and invited 2,000 people who already have Canadian work experience. The score needed was 521 points. Regulated Canadian immigration consultant Jugraj Randhawa posted on X about the draw, “September 1, 2026 Express Entry CEC Draw: 2,000 ITAs at CRS 521.”

Another consultant, Parun Upneja, also shared the details on X, saying the cut-off was 521 and advising people close to the score to check their profiles carefully.

The Canadian government plan for 2026-2028 is to limit new temporary residents to 385,000 this year. Only 155,000 of these can be new international students.

IRCC says the aim is to bring the total number of temporary residents below 5 per cent of Canada’s population by the end of 2027.

For students travelling with family members, the required amount is higher. For two family members, including the applicant, the annual living expense requirement is CAD 29,192. For three family members, it is CAD 35,888, while four family members must show CAD 43,572.