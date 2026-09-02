CBI files chargesheet against 19 accused including six IAS officers in Rs 504 crore scam in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The CBI on Wednesday filed its third chargesheet in Panchkula against 19 accused in a case involving the alleged misappropriation of Rs 504 crore of government funds belonging to various departments.

The accused include six IAS officers of the Haryana cadre, three officers of IDFC First Bank, one officer of AU Small Finance Bank and nine other Haryana government officials. The charge sheet was filed before a special judge for CBI cases in Panchkula.

The chargesheet includes offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence, forgery, using false documents as genuine, falsification of accounts, criminal breach of trust and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It also includes offences of bribery and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, its investigation found that the accused government officials, in connivance with bank officials at IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, planned and carried out the fraud systematically.

Funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments were transferred from various empanelled banks to specific branches of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. The accused bank officials were posted at these branches, and they opened bank accounts there as part of the alleged conspiracy.

The CBI said that in the process, the finance department's guidelines on financial prudence and prevention of fraud were violated.

The money was then allegedly misappropriated through fraudulent transactions and transferred to third parties who had no connection with the government departments.

The transferred funds were moved through multiple bank accounts and later converted into cash, allegedly allowing the accused to wrongfully enrich themselves.