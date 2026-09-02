Civil Aviation Ministry to simplify NOC approvals for buildings near airports

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday called for simplifying and streamlining the process for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for constructions in the vicinity of airports.

Such constructions require height clearance from aviation authorities on safety grounds. A 15-day deadline has been fixed for officials to implement the proposed measures.

Naidu held a meeting with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and ministry officials to review measures for promoting `Ease of Doing Business’ in the civil aviation sector.

An official release said the Minister emphasised the need to make the NOC process hassle-free, transparent, automated and time-bound, with minimal manual intervention. “The proposed reforms are aimed at facilitating members of the general public, societies, builders and industry while ensuring that the regulatory requirements related to aviation safety continue to be duly addressed,” it said.

The meeting considered the feasibility of issuing NOCs at the Urban Local Body level, wherever feasible, thereby reducing the need for individuals and industries to approach AAI directly to obtain NOCs.

Naidu directed the concerned officers to examine and work out the modalities for simplifying, automating and decentralising the NOC process, including the above measures, and to take necessary action for their implementation within 15 days, the release added.

The No Objection Certificate Application System (NOCAS) followed by the AAI presently covers constructions within 20 km for VFR (Visual Flight Rules) operations and 56 km for IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) operations, the release stated. VFR operations rely on vision, while IFR operations are carried out at airports which have navigation equipment for landing.

“The Minister emphasised that the overall objective of these reforms is to ensure expeditious and time-bound clearance of proposals, with relevant data and permissible height information made transparently available in the public domain, including through the website, without in any manner compromising aviation safety,” it added.

The Minister also discussed the feasibility of providing applicants with the permissible/identified building height at the initial stage itself, particularly in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“Such an approach would enable applicants and other stakeholders to take informed decisions and plan their building development in accordance with the applicable height restrictions from the outset,” it added.

A simpler, predictable and transparent NOC framework will facilitate the timely implementation of important infrastructure and development projects, thereby supporting investment, economic activity, employment generation and overall GDP growth.