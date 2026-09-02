ED alleges ‘cash-for-transfers’ racket involving CMO-linked intermediaries in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 200-page affidavit before the Punjab and Haryana High Court detailing allegations of a “cash-for-transfers” racket and institutionalised corruption in Punjab, citing WhatsApp chats and other evidence.

The investigating agency alleged that draft transfer lists, policy documents and classified government files were leaked and manipulated by intermediaries linked to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The affidavit was filed in reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Nikhil Saraf, demanding an independent probe into the ED allegations. The High Court will take up the matter on September 3.

According to the affidavit by ED Assistant Director Akshay Kumar, searches conducted between May 7 and 10 yielded Rs 20.98 lakh and incriminating digital evidence from a private intermediary’s premises.

The agency alleged that private person Nitin Gohal acted as an intermediary between interested persons and Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and was involved in influencing transfers and postings of government officials, leaking confidential government documents, facilitating arms licences and securing government approvals.

In exchange, Gohal, in coordination with associates Rajbir Ghuman, Bir Devinder and Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, collected proceeds of crime to the tune of crores in the form of cash, land and kind.