First Aero India since Op Sindoor to fly into Bengaluru in February 2027

NEW DELHI: Asia’s largest air show will return to Bengaluru from February 8 to 12 next year, with the 16th edition of Aero India set to be the first held since Operation Sindoor and against the backdrop of a renewed push to convert India’s indigenous weapons into export successes.

The defence ministry on Wednesday announced that the five-day exhibition will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, with online registration and booking of exhibition space for companies beginning from Thursday through a dedicated portal.

Organised by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), the latest edition will bring together global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, industry representatives and defence personnel, the ministry said.

The event will feature an exhibition, business and strategic engagements, technology demonstrations and aerial displays by the Indian Air Force and participating international flying teams, the statement added.

It will be the first Aero India since Operation Sindoor, where indigenous systems saw operational use. The government has leaned on that record in its export pitch since and buyers abroad have been asking.

BrahMos, in particular, has witnessed a sharp expansion in domestic and export orders, with the Philippines already receiving the missile and new export deals and negotiations in the pipeline. Other indigenous systems, including Akash, have also figured prominently in India’s efforts to expand its defence export footprint.

The previous edition of Aero India, held in February last year, had drawn more than 900 exhibitors, including around 150 foreign companies, across an exhibition area of over 42,000 square metres.

Defence ministers and senior representatives from more than 30 countries attended the show, along with air force chiefs and other senior military officials from 43 countries.

The 2023 edition had recorded around seven lakh visitors and participation from delegations representing 98 countries. More than 250 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, were announced during the event, while the government had said technology transfers and other agreements worth over Rs 75,000 crore were concluded.

The ministry has not announced a theme for Aero India 2027 or provided targets for the number of exhibitors, foreign delegations or business agreements expected at the show.