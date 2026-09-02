'Gen-Z brave, don't fall into BJP's trap': IYC chief says youth see Rahul Gandhi as source of hope

NEW DELHI: Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib described Gen Z as a “brave” generation, claiming that they do not fall into the BJP’s trap and whatever thing they (BJP leaders) speak, this generation doesn’t believe it and do their own research.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Chib said he was proud of his colleagues who stood up and protested at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit earlier this year and alleged that the BJP alone was responsible for creating this atmosphere because they had completely taken away the space for them to protest.

Asked what they are doing in Punjab ahead of the state election scheduled for next year, he stated, “In Punjab, right now we are only raising one issue, paper leak, that one against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). We are demanding the resignation of the state’s Education Minister. We have protested in Chandigarh and will now do it in all 12 districts.”

Chib stated that he has said many times that the issues being raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the paper leak matter, are completely right.

“We were also seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation for a long time, protesting in different states. Rahul Gandhi was also speaking inside and outside Parliament. So, the cause is the same and we support this issue (paper leak issue), we are with them,” he said.