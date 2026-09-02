IIT Mandi study flags 9-12 ‘critical’ glacial lakes in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: As glacial lakes across Himachal Pradesh continue to expand, researchers at IIT Mandi have conducted a study of 2,000 glacial lakes and identified between nine and 12 lakes that could be classified as “critical”, raising fresh concerns over the risks posed by rapid glacial melting in the Himalayas. Several lakes have expanded by between 30 per cent and 60 per cent over the past decade.

The study points out that changes taking place beneath and around Himalayan glaciers, including permafrost melting, could make mountain terrain increasingly unstable.

The research highlights concerns over expanding glacial lakes, glacier melting and permafrost instability in the Himalayan region. IIT Mandi researchers said rising tourism, pollution and dust deposits on glaciers can accelerate melting, while permafrost loss may destabilise terrain.

The National Disaster Management Authority has identified four lakes requiring immediate attention: Ghepan Lake, Vasuk Lake, Kashang and a lake near Baspa.

The research by IIT Mandi said that Ghepan Lake, Yoche Lake and Kali Kund Lake pose the greatest risk due to continuous changes and annual expansion. Meanwhile, Vasuki Lake is also changing in size. The absence of human settlements for several kilometres downstream minimises the associated risk.

Researchers found that glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh have expanded by 30 to 60 per cent over the past decade. The findings come amid the devastating Nepal floods.

The research was conducted on over 2,000 lakes in the state, and many glaciers were also studied.

It has been pointed out that the glaciers are melting, and with a rise in tourism, there is carbon and dust deposition. Also, the permafrost in areas where the average temperature for two years is below zero degrees can cause instability when it melts, as the layer above moves and causes instability in the terrain.

IIT Mandi’s research comes in the backdrop of the devastating floods in Nepal, which, according to a theory by scientists, was caused by a glacier collapse and landslide. The glacier collapsed into the Lhende Khola River, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, which flows from China into Nepal, leading to the disaster.