Jharkhand BJP gives 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw cases against protesting students

RANCHI: The BJP has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the JMM-led Hemant Soren government to withdraw cases registered against students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Board (JSSC) examinations. A delegation of BJP MPs, MLAs and senior leaders met Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and submitted a memorandum.
The delegation demanded withdrawal of the cases filed against the protesting students, a CBI inquiry into the exam irregularities, strict action against all members, just like against the Commission Chairman, and immediate action against ruling party workers who committed violence against students.
After meeting the Chief Secretary, state BJP president Aditya Sahu said that the future of youths who have been preparing for competitive examinations for years is being jeopardised by alleged exam malpractices, paper leaks and corruption in recruitment. He questioned the government’s action against protesters, saying FIRs had been registered against more than 1,000 students who were peacefully demonstrating, while no action was being taken against JMM workers allegedly involved in violence.
“What kind of justice is this?” he asked. If justice is not served within 48 hours, the BJP will hit the streets alongside the students, he added.
“Withdraw all cases registered against students within 48 hours. Otherwise, BJP workers will hit the streets in support of the students’ rights, and it will become difficult for the government to handle our movement,” said Sahu. The government that is playing with the future of the youth will have to answer, he added.
Notably, three separate FIRs were registered against the protesting students of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch in connection with the clash which took place on August 21 while the agitating students were out to burn the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. More than 1,000 protesting students were booked following the alleged clashes with the police in Ranchi, Giridih and Hazaribagh, where the students were out to burn the effigies of CM Hemant Soren.
The students, however, alleged that they were chased and beaten up with bamboo sticks by JMM workers.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch had called a protest to burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in all 24 districts of Jharkhand on August 21.
The protest was held a day after the Jharkhand High Court stayed a state government’s order cancelling recruitments through the 11th to 13th JPSC Combined Civil Services, Food Safety Officers (FSO), the JSSC Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) exams.