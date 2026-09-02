Jharkhand BJP gives 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw cases against protesting students

RANCHI: The BJP has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the JMM-led Hemant Soren government to withdraw cases registered against students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Board (JSSC) examinations. A delegation of BJP MPs, MLAs and senior leaders met Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation demanded withdrawal of the cases filed against the protesting students, a CBI inquiry into the exam irregularities, strict action against all members, just like against the Commission Chairman, and immediate action against ruling party workers who committed violence against students.

After meeting the Chief Secretary, state BJP president Aditya Sahu said that the future of youths who have been preparing for competitive examinations for years is being jeopardised by alleged exam malpractices, paper leaks and corruption in recruitment. He questioned the government’s action against protesters, saying FIRs had been registered against more than 1,000 students who were peacefully demonstrating, while no action was being taken against JMM workers allegedly involved in violence.

“What kind of justice is this?” he asked. If justice is not served within 48 hours, the BJP will hit the streets alongside the students, he added.

“Withdraw all cases registered against students within 48 hours. Otherwise, BJP workers will hit the streets in support of the students’ rights, and it will become difficult for the government to handle our movement,” said Sahu. The government that is playing with the future of the youth will have to answer, he added.