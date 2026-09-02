JP Nadda welcomes CJP’s decision to call off September 5 protest, assures withdrawal of FIRs against protesters

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) decided to call off its proposed September 5 protest, Union minister JP Nadda, who had recently acted as one of the two interlocutors for the Modi government in talks aimed at ending the protest at Jantar Mantar, on Tuesday once again assured that all FIRs registered against those who participated in the CJP-led protests in July would be withdrawn and that no stringent action would be taken against them.

Nadda’s remarks came shortly after the Supreme Court quashed all FIRs registered against students who had participated in the CJP-led protests between July 20 and 25 from across the country, at a hurriedly convened media briefing.

"On 25th July 2026, I along with my colleague Shri Jitendra Singh ji had held talks with the representatives of the students regarding the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar. Keeping in mind the future of the students, we had assured on behalf of the Government of India that the cases registered against the protesting students will be withdrawn and no harsh action will be taken against them in the future as well", Nadda told the media persons.