Modi to meet Belgian counterpart De Wever as Delhi, Brussels seek deeper strategic ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever on Thursday, as India and Belgium seek to build on a sharp upswing in high-level and economic engagement and broaden their relationship into a more comprehensive strategic partnership.

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India from September 2 to 4, accompanied by Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken and a high-level business and official delegation. It is his first visit to India and the first by a Belgian prime minister in two decades.

The talks are expected to cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, renewable energy, connectivity, ports and maritime cooperation, as well as regional and global developments.

De Wever will also address a Confederation of Indian Industry business event in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

The visit comes after a series of developments that have given bilateral ties greater strategic weight. A Belgian economic mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025 resulted in 38 MoUs, while India and Belgium established a ministerial-level Strategic Dialogue in July this year.

The new mechanism provides a platform to coordinate on bilateral priorities as well as wider regional and global issues.

Trade remains the foundation of the relationship.