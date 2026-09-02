Mumbai Diary | RSS wants mix of seniors, younger leaders in government

The RSS distancing itself from the BJP-led government’s stance on lathicharge and firing of pellet guns during the Gen Z and Gen Alpha protests, while supporting the protesters and their demands, reportedly reflects the widening gap between top BJP leadership and the RSS. However, to fill that gap, the RSS has put forth the proposal of elevating Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as DyPM so that the top leadership appears more balanced with equal participation of the seniors and younger leaders. Currently, the Modi cabinet is perceived to be a senior citizens’ cabinet. The RSS wants a change in power sharing, apparently for greater control over government.
Rahul to address dist presidents’ workshop
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the state Congress’s ten-day workshop for district presidents in Nasik, starting September 2. The state Congress is organising the historic workshop, with lectures on a wide range of topics. For the first time, such an extended workshop has been planned, a deviation from a one-day to a three-day affair. But this time, it has planned for ten days with a purpose: preparing the respective district presidents mentally and ideologically with comprehensive information to counter the RSS-BJP propaganda. Besides, it will help the Congress to expand the ideologically committed party network across the state.
Smear campaign on against me: Kamboj
Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya, owner of Aspect Realty, which is one of the fastest-growing mega and prime area projects, has issued a press note saying that a smear campaign has been launched against him on social media by spreading falsified information. Kamboj also warned that action would be taken if that campaign does not stop. He hinted that on social media, it has been circulated that the central agency – Enforcement Directorate (ED) – has issued a notice to him. Since Kamboj is considered to be close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the ED notice to him has come as a surprise, indicating an internal power war within the BJP.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com