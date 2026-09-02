Mumbai Diary | RSS wants mix of seniors, younger leaders in government

Smear campaign on against me: Kamboj

Mohit Kamboj Bhartiya, owner of Aspect Realty, which is one of the fastest-growing mega and prime area projects, has issued a press note saying that a smear campaign has been launched against him on social media by spreading falsified information. Kamboj also warned that action would be taken if that campaign does not stop. He hinted that on social media, it has been circulated that the central agency – Enforcement Directorate (ED) – has issued a notice to him. Since Kamboj is considered to be close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the ED notice to him has come as a surprise, indicating an internal power war within the BJP.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com