Nine-year-old allegedly stabs 11-year-old boy to death during quarrel in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: An argument between two children during play allegedly took a fatal turn in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday, with a nine-year-old boy accused of stabbing an 11-year-old in the chest.

The incident occurred in the Chhipiyan locality of Jaspur, where the two children, who lived in the same neighbourhood, were reportedly playing together. Police said an altercation broke out between them over an unspecified issue.

During the quarrel, the younger child allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed the Class VII student in the chest. The critically injured boy was rushed to hospital by his family, but doctors declared him dead despite efforts to save him.

The victim was the youngest child in his family. His father runs a hardware shop near their home. News of the death left the family and the local community in shock.

A relative of the deceased alleged that the nine-year-old had been involved in quarrels earlier and had displayed aggressive behaviour. However, police have not independently confirmed the claims about his previous conduct.

Investigators reportedly learnt that the younger boy’s father died of a serious illness last year. The family is said to be facing financial hardship, and the child was not attending school. Authorities were trying to trace him after the incident, while his mother was called to the police station for questioning.