Proceedings on NCERT book closed, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the suo motu proceedings arising out of the controversial chapter “Corruption in Judiciary” in NCERT Class-8 Social Science textbook after it was told the chapter has been withdrawn.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the affidavits by NCERT and Ministry of Education that the chapter has been removed and directions issued to avoid inclusion of such content without proper scrutiny.

The bench had initiated the suo motu case after reports that a Class 8 textbook published by NCERT contained a chapter on “Corruption in Judiciary” referring to pendency, alleged corrupt practices and lack of accountability.