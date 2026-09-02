Rs 28 crore ‘scam’: CBI begins probe into diversion of subsidised rice to traders

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered a case over alleged irregularities in the allocation and diversion of subsidised rice meant for economically marginalised people, causing an estimated loss of Rs 28.49 crore to the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the agency said on Tuesday.

The case was registered based on a report submitted by the Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The CBI alleged that FCI Delhi allocated 62,000 metric tonnes of rice to the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) between April 13 and May 15 under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) 2025-26.

NERAMAC sought allocation of 31,000 MT of rice per week through a letter dated January 7 to the “minister (food and civil supply), Government of NCT Delhi”, the FIR said. It sought the rice under the category “Sale of Rice without participation in e-auction”.

“The objective was to ensure availability of rice at affordable rates to the general public, the labour class, migrant workers, and persons not covered under the PDS,” the agency said.

However, the CBI alleged that NERAMAC entered into MoUs with three private entities, which facilitated lifting of rice by traders. The agency said NERAMAC wasn’t eligible for rate concession without e-auction under the 2025-26 policy.

The rice was supplied at Rs 23,200 per metric tonne, against a reserve price of Rs 26,900 per metric tonne. This allegedly caused a loss of about Rs 28.49 crore to FCI.