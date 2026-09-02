Russian ambassador meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin, discusses strengthening India-Russia ties

NEW DELHI: In a fresh indication of strengthening ties between Russia and India, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov visited the BJP central office and met Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

The interaction between Alipov and Nabin focused on the long-standing and time-tested India-Russia relationship.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also highlighted the strong personal understanding and trust between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, noting that their regular high-level interactions have provided sustained momentum to bilateral relations.

According to a statement issued by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nabin appreciated Ambassador Alipov’s long association with India and his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“The recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit was also discussed. The BJP chief also expressed optimism about the continued strengthening of India-Russia relations and looked forward to further high-level engagements, including in the context of the upcoming BRICS Summit in India,” the BJP said in a statement.

According to Chauthaiwale, both sides also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties as an enduring pillar of India-Russia relations. Ambassador Alipov highlighted the growing potential for skilled Indian professionals to contribute to Russia.