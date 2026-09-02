Russian ambassador meets BJP chief Nitin Nabin, discusses strengthening India-Russia ties

NEW DELHI: In a fresh indication of strengthening ties between Russia and India, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov visited the BJP central office and met Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
The interaction between Alipov and Nabin focused on the long-standing and time-tested India-Russia relationship.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin also highlighted the strong personal understanding and trust between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, noting that their regular high-level interactions have provided sustained momentum to bilateral relations.
According to a statement issued by Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nabin appreciated Ambassador Alipov’s long association with India and his contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.
“The recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit was also discussed. The BJP chief also expressed optimism about the continued strengthening of India-Russia relations and looked forward to further high-level engagements, including in the context of the upcoming BRICS Summit in India,” the BJP said in a statement.
According to Chauthaiwale, both sides also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties as an enduring pillar of India-Russia relations. Ambassador Alipov highlighted the growing potential for skilled Indian professionals to contribute to Russia.
Nabin also gave the Russian ambassador an overview of the BJP’s organisational journey, grassroots structure and functioning. He spoke about the party’s extensive network of members and karyakartas, its Morchas and Departments, the recently constituted national team, and the BJP’s emphasis on continuous organisational engagement beyond elections.
Ambassador Alipov congratulated Nitin Nabin and the BJP on the party’s recent electoral victories in Assam and West Bengal, and appreciated its organisational strength and deep grassroots presence.
One of the key points discussed during the interaction was Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. The Russian ambassador praised the programme, describing it as a unique initiative for maintaining a direct and regular connection with people across the country.
Both sides also looked ahead to 80 years of India-Russia diplomatic relations in 2027, describing it as an important milestone. They expressed confidence that the occasion would create further opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly through stronger cultural, academic and people-to-people connections.