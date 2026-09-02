SC says BCI chief Manan Kumar Mishra’s tenure is ‘pro tem’, directs policy decisions with AG, SG

The Supreme Court on Wednesday remarked that Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra's position was only "pro tem" until a freshly constituted lawyers' body elects its office-bearers and directed that it has to take any policy decision in consultation with the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General, reported PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it would not be influenced by any allegations and it was not concerned with the conduct of any individual but the institutional functioning of the BCI.

The apex court said it was not encouraging any "shadow-boxing" by Mishra's continuation and said that there was a need to ensure institutional integrity until an elected BCI is constituted.

The top court was hearing petitions challenging the legality of Mishra's prolonged tenure as BCI chairperson, seeking his removal from the post and the validity of notifications extending the tenure of the chairman and vice-chairman up to 2030.

"We are not placing any stamp of approval upon the existing arrangement. It is apparent that the present chairperson can continue only until a fresh election to the Bar Council of India takes place pursuant to the State Bar Council elections already conducted," the court said, reported PTI.

"The new State Bar Councils are about to be constituted and the election contemplated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Advocates Act, 1961, must then take place. In such situations, day-to-day functioning can be left to the existing arrangement. However, when a policy decision is taken, the participation of a permanent ex officio member acting independently, such as the Attorney General, is necessary," Justice Bagchi remarked orally.