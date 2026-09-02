Sinking village: Cracks, fear grip Rudraprayag

DEHRADUN: Persistent land subsidence and soil erosion, worsened by monsoon rains, have alarmed residents of Kimana-Dankot village in Basukedar tehsil of Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. The shifting earth patch has cracked several houses and damaged cattle sheds, toilets and fertile fields cultivated over decades, threatening homes, livelihoods and families’ financial security.

Residents fear conditions may worsen without urgent preventive action, particularly during heavy rainfall. Former block chief Pradeep Thapliyal visited the village, inspected affected sites, met families whose properties were damaged and alerted the district administration. Subsequently, a Revenue Department team conducted an on-site assessment.

The disaster has also damaged several stretches of the Jakhali-Bhiri motor road between the Binoba Dhar bend and Kimana-Dankot, severely restricting movement.

Villagers are struggling to travel for essential supplies, healthcare and everyday needs. Thapliyal urged the PWD to restore traffic immediately, warning that temporary patchwork would be inadequate. He called for a permanent solution guided by scientific assessment and said delays in implementing safety measures could lead to a graver crisis.

Subsidence has additionally broken the village’s drinking water pipeline at several locations, causing an increasing shortage. Residents have sought prompt repairs and restoration of supply.

Thapliyal demanded immediate relief for affected families, a technical study into the causes of subsidence, an expert survey of vulnerable zones, a full assessment of damage to houses, farmland and other assets, and urgent protective work in high-risk areas.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the administration was providing all possible assistance.